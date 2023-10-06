Annie Ramirez beats Kazakh as jiu-jitsu delivers second gold for Team PH

HANGZHOU - Jiu-jitsu delivered a second gold medal for Team Philippines in the 19th Asian Games through Annie Ramirez who beat Galina Duvanova of Kazakhstan.

Ramirez, 32, won over her Kazakh foe, 2-0, in the women's 57 kg class, nailing the winning score in the dying seconds of the five-minute match at the XSL gymnasium on Friday.

The victory came a day after Meggie Ochoa gave jiu-jitsu its breakthrough gold in the quadrennial meet by ruling the women 48 kg class.

Overall, the country has now won a total of three golds including the one won by pole vaulter EJ Obiena a week ago.

Earlier, Jenna Napolis bagged the bronze after beating Hessa Alsham of United Arab Emirates in the women's 52 kg class.

Napolis, the reigning Asian champion, won by the score of 4-2.

