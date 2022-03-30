Win vs Parr allows Folayang to silence retirement talk

EDUARD Folayang's win over John Wayne Parr at the historic ONE X card didn't just get the former ONE Lightweight World Champion back to his winning ways.

Eduard Folayang on retirement talk

It also allowed him to get the second wind he has long awaited to push his career to a renaissance.

"I think this is one of the things that I'm looking forward to, na makuha ang momentum ko," he said.

"Syempre ang daming mga bagay na tumatakbo sa isip ko going to that fight lalo na pag natalo, sasabihin na ikaw ang dapat nag-retire. Hindi mo mawawala yun sa mindset ng tao especially sa mga Pinoy pa. Pero I saw it as a challenge and I did my part."

Folayang finally snapped his four-match skid with this unanimous decision victory over the retiring Parr in an all-striking Wushu vs Muay Thai Legends Match last Saturday, thus proving that the 37-year-old warrior still has a lot left in the tank.

And he wasted no time calling his shot, setting his sights on another dream match against Sage Northcutt.

"I think magiging magandang laban yun kasi win-win sa aming dalawa. He's a striker being a karate champion. Sa akin naman, different area of martial arts which is wushu," he said. "We'll be fighting in a different world and that will be a good match for us the more na matest yung skills namin."

Folayang and Northcutt were initially slated to face off against each other at ONE on TNT 4 in April last year but the American karatedo suffered an injury before the fight.

But it wasn't the only aborted match the Team Lakay legend is looking at as he wants another crack at Japanese great Yoshihiro Akiyama.

"Kung gusto din ni Akiyama, pwede din namin gawin yung ganoong laban," he said, with the two also set for a duel in the same one card before the former UFC veteran pulled out due to an injury.

Akiyama also got his hands raised at the ONE X card with a second-round technical knockout win over Shinya Aoki.

Nonetheless, Folayang is just ready for whatever the future holds for his career as he has proven to everyone that Landslide still has what it takes to come out on top.

"Yung performance ko mismo ang magsasabi na this is one of the moments that will help me regain my confidence and help me be better sa career ko bilang mixed martial artist," he said.

