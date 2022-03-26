Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Eduard Folayang stuns Parr with unanimous decision win at ONE X

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Eduard Folayang John Wayne Parr
    PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

    SINGAPORE – Eduard Folayang made a rousing muay thai debut with an impressive unanimous decision victory over John Wayne Parr on Saturday night in ONE X: Grand Finale at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

    Eduard Folayang vs John Wayne Parr recap

    Folayang beat Parr in his own game, as the Filipino wushu specialist defeated the Australian muay thai legend who competed in his retirement bout.

    The 37-year-old Folayang knocked Parr down in the second round with a right hand, before surviving a late slugfest initiated by his opponent in the last round.

    Folayang ended a four-bout skid, while preventing Parr from winning his 100th victory of his kickboxing and muay thai career.

      The Team Lakay star displayed the striking that made him a household name in Philippine MMA.

      Folayang’s combo punches in the first round neutralize his opponent, then turned to his wushu skills in the second, with his spinning kick connecting to Farr’s body and head.

      After the knockdown, Folayang delivered another spin kick to the head of Farr to end the second round.

      Parr went on the attack in the third in a bid to finish his career with a flurry to the delight of the spectators but Folayang was able to keep his composure to win the fight.

      The 45-year-old Parr then received a rousing ovation from the fans, then hugged Folayang on top of the cage to congratulate his opponent.

