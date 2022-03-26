Eduard Folayang stuns Parr with unanimous decision win at ONE X

SINGAPORE – Eduard Folayang made a rousing muay thai debut with an impressive unanimous decision victory over John Wayne Parr on Saturday night in ONE X: Grand Finale at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Eduard Folayang vs John Wayne Parr recap

Folayang beat Parr in his own game, as the Filipino wushu specialist defeated the Australian muay thai legend who competed in his retirement bout.

The 37-year-old Folayang knocked Parr down in the second round with a right hand, before surviving a late slugfest initiated by his opponent in the last round.

Folayang ended a four-bout skid, while preventing Parr from winning his 100th victory of his kickboxing and muay thai career.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Team Lakay star displayed the striking that made him a household name in Philippine MMA.

Folayang’s combo punches in the first round neutralize his opponent, then turned to his wushu skills in the second, with his spinning kick connecting to Farr’s body and head.

Continue reading below ↓

After the knockdown, Folayang delivered another spin kick to the head of Farr to end the second round.

Parr went on the attack in the third in a bid to finish his career with a flurry to the delight of the spectators but Folayang was able to keep his composure to win the fight.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The 45-year-old Parr then received a rousing ovation from the fans, then hugged Folayang on top of the cage to congratulate his opponent.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.