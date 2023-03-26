Baluyot faces Sevilla, first ever slap rap battle up in URCC 84 Rage

TWO mixed martial arts bouts go along with the debuting slap rap battle in the upcoming Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) 84 Rage on April 25 at the Xylo at the Palace in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig.

URCC founder and president Alvin Aguilar announced the line-up of the fight card featuring the MMA flyweight main event between jiu-jitsu black belters Eros Baluyot (1-0) and Elouie Federic (EF) Sevilla (5-3).

“We have these two of the best (jiu-jitsu) black belters in the Philippines going against each other on April 25,” Aguilar said. “We’ll also be hosting the first ever slap rap battle, a first of its kind. We have a lot of innovative things we’d like to introduce here in URCC.”

While Baluyot and Sevilla were respectful to each other, Arvin ‘Sharpshooter’ Chan and Costa Rican fighter Mariano ‘The Hitman’ Jones exchanged verbal jabs that proved too personal prior to their URCC 84 welterweight showdown.

The 33-year-old Chan (8-9) even went outside Xylo to confront and slap the 26-year-old Jones (1-0), drawing the attention of fans and bystandards a month before their showdown during the event supported by Nuebe Gaming Philippines and Highlands Coffee.

“We want to see how the saga of Arvin Chan and Mariano Jones come to end,” Aguilar added.

Aside from the two main event bouts, the lone women strawweight fight between Jomary Torres (4-5) and undefeated Mariane Mariano (2-0) will also take place.

In the preliminary bouts, Rex De Lara (10-8) battles debuting John Carranza (1-0) in the featherweight class, while Rhino Casipe (0-0) meets Kervin Lampacan (0-0) at flyweight, and Marvin Dela Cruz (0-1) clashes against Denzel Dimaguila (1-2) in another flyweight bout.

In amateur bouts, Nigerian Emmanuel Epkeusi (4-3) squares off with Indian Mohammed Aslam (10-0) at welterweight and Jan Ilarde (2-0) collides against AJ Castellano (2-0) at heavyweight.

In the first ever slap rap battle, Ronmar A. Tubig (South Piezze) meets Joneil Deo Destreza (Sirdeo), while John Kenneth Reyes (Cloza Mafia) faces Daniel Ray Wiggins (Taz Wiggins).

