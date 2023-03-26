Giemel Magramo stops Thai foe in Blow-By-Blow mainer

GIEMEL Magramo easily disposed of Thailand’s Sanchai Yotboon in the second round to bag the World Boxing Organization Youth Global flyweight title on Saturday during a Blow-By-Blow special presentation at Okada.

A one-time world title challenger, Magramo got the job done using mostly body shots, forcing referee Danrex Tapdasan to pull the plug at the 1:28 mark.

See Mercito Gesta calls out William Zepeda after upset of Diaz

Eight division champion and legend Manny Pacquiao was in attendance as he served as special guest during the Elorde Boxing Awards held also at the same venue.

Magramo’s quick win was one of six fights on tap, and would be shown in the upcoming episode of the popular television program being carried by Cignal’s One PH every Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

The Okada card was the fourth show of Blow-By-Blow since its revival late last year by Pacquiao, who was its top attraction in the mid-1990s.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

With Pacquiao at the helm, and San Miguel Beer providing solid backup, fight fans will get a regular supply of quality fights under the Blow-By-Blow banner in the months to come.

“It is my burning desire to give our local fighters the opportunity to shine,” Pacquiao said.

“Blow-By-Blow will be here to provide boxers from all stables around the country the chance to hone their skills and earn as well,” he added.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Matchmaker Art Monis echoed Pacquiao’s sentiments.

“This program is a big boost to local boxing because not everyone has got what it takes to promote. Good thing that (former) Senator Manny Pacquiao is here,” Monis said.