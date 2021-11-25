Rolando Dy looking to end the year with a bang

ROLANDO Dy is marking his return to the cage as he fights Serbian Slobodan Maksimovic just before the year ends.

The two lock horns at BRAVE CF 56 on Dec. 18 at the Belexpocentar in Belgrade, Serbia, marking the first time the Bahrain-based mixed martial arts promotion is staging a card in the Balkan country.

This will be the first fight for the son of boxing legend Rolando Navarrete since his technical knockout loss to Abdysalam Uulu Kubanychbek back in March, hoping for a quick turnaround in the lightweight division.

Dy yearns for title shot

The 30-year-old Filipino, who holds a 14-10 (1 NC) record, is intent on finally getting a long-awaited title shot at the BRAVE CF Lightweight Championship, currently held by Ahmed Amir.

But Maksimovic is no pushover, all the more with the hometown crowd backing him up in this fight.

Holding a 17-6-1 record, Maksimovic is on a two-fight win streak and would love nothing but to showcase that he's among the contenders in his promotional debut.

