Rolando Dy, Jenel Lausa taste defeats in Bahrain

ROLANDO Dy and Jenel Lausa could not hurdle their respective foes as they suffered bitter defeats at BRAVE CF 47: Asian Domination on Thursday at Arad Fort in Bahrain.

Dy, the promotion's 2020 Fighter of the Year, failed to ascend in his quest for a shot at the lightweight title as he lost via corner stoppage to Abdisalam Kubanychbek.

The son of boxing legend Ronaldo Navarrete failed to get up from his corner before the third round began and shook his head before the referee stopped the contest.

Dy was unable to counter Kubanychbek's impeccable grappling game in the second round, where he found himself grounded and pounded forcing the Filipino contender to quit and halt his two-fight win streak.

He fell to a 14-10-1 record, leaving him assessing where to go as his dreams of stepping up against current champion Amin Ayoub once again slipped away.

Meanwhile, Kubanychbek rose to 17-2 and possibly earned himself a future championship match in the lightweight division.

Continue reading below ↓

Earlier, Lausa's return to the cage turned out to be a forgettable one as he lost to Ryskulbek Ibraimov via unanimous decision.

The former UFC signee went on desperation mode in the third round, unleashing a barrage of strikes but failed to close the deal out as his Kyrgyz foe scored another takedown to end the three-round showdown.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Lausa was outclassed in the first two rounds by Ibraimov, and without a finish, left the decision beyond doubt.

He dropped to a 7-6 record, losing his promotional debut, while Ibraimov improved to 19-8.