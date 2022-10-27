Pacio confident Team Lakay can complete five-bout sweep in Manila card

JOSHUA Pacio is confident Team Lakay can pull off a sweep on One Championship's return to Manila in December.

"Nakaka-excite kasi bumalik na yung dati," said the reigning strawweight champion ahead of One 164: Pacio vs Brooks. "Ibabalik natin yung 5-0 na resulta."

Pacio will defend his title against Jarred Brooks of the US on Dec. 3.

Former flyweight champion Geje Eustaquio will face Hu Yong, Jeremy Pacatiw will take on Tial Thang, Jenelyn Olsim competes against Meng Bo, while Danny Kingad is still awaiting his opponent after Gurdarshan Mangat suffered an injury while training.

It has been a while since Team Lakay has had a clean sweep.

Five fighters, led by Eduard Folayang successfully defending his lightweight championship against Ev Ting, claimed victories in April 2017.

Kevin Belingon, Honorio Banario, Danny Kingad, and Gina Iniong all got their hands raised in the card to go on an impressive 5-0 record in Manila.

The last time at least three fighters won for the camp was at One: Reign of Kings on July 27, 2018.

Belingon scored a unanimous decision victory over Martin Nguyen to win the interim bantamweight championship, Folayang beat Aziz Pahrudinov, and Pacio beat Pongsiri Mitsatit.

Pacio hopes that more fighters get the chance in One 164 or the One on Prime Video 5 a day before his fight.

"Feel ko meron pang maidadagdag," he said with a chuckle. "Sana kasi that’s two cards, so sana may maidagdag pa na dalawa o tatlong Team Lakay fighters pa."

