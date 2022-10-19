Jerwin Ancajas moving up in weight as next fight set in PH

JERWIN Ancajas is taking his act to the bantamweight division.

After suffering the first back-to-back losses of his career, the former IBF super-flyweight champion decided to move up in weight and will be making his debut at 118 lbs. for his next fight in 2023.

In a two-minute video posted on his social media platforms, the 30-year-old southpaw announced he’ll be returning to the ring by February next year in a fight to be held here in the country – Ancajas’ first in seven years.

“Sana palarin tayo sa 118 at makabalik tayo. Pagsisikapan namin na makaahon at makakuha ulit ng title fight,” said Ancajas.

The decision to move up at bantamweight was made by trainer Joven Jimenez and MP President Sean Gibbons more than a week following his failed bid to regain the IBF crown from tormentor Fernando Martinez of Argentina.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Martinez retained his title following yet another unanimous decision against Ancajas in their rematch at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Fernando Martinez deals Jerwin Ancajas two losses this year. PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

Watch Now

It was also the 31-year-old Argentine who ended the Filipino’s six-year reign as champion with a similar decision during their first meeting in February held in Las Vegas.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Shortly after the first loss to Martinez, his think-tank was already convincing Ancajas to move up in weight, but the Filipino opted to pursue the rematch clause in his contract.

This time, there’s no turning back.

No opponent has yet been named and where the fight will take place, although Ancajas said it’s definitely going to be held in the Philippines.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The last time the pride of Panabo, Davao Del Norte fought in the country was in 2016 when he scored a decision against Puerto Rican McJoe Arroyo to become the new IBF champion.

After taking a brief respite, Ancajas said he’ll start training again.

“Basta ako andito lang at balik training agad, lalo na at matagal akong hindi nakalaban dito sa Pilipinas. Anim o pitong taon akong hindi nakalaban dito,” he said.

“Sana sa pagbabalik ko dito, suportahan ninyo ako.”

Ancajas’s record stands at 33-3-2 with 22 KOs.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.