Zamboanga hoping training partner Miado can stop unbeaten Malchiev

FILIPINA fighter Denice Zamboanga is confident former training partner Jeremy Miado will stop Mansur Malachiev of Russia in a battle of strawweights on Saturday in Bangkok.

Miado and Malachiev are looking to make some noise as they clash in the undercard of One Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov.

“Hard work really does pay off because you see it in how he fights nowadays and how better he is in all aspects of the fight game. That’s exactly what brought him into the rankings back then in the first place,” said Zamboanga, No. 3 contender in women’s atomweight.

“Jeremy has been knocking out his opponents left and right. I honestly think he deserves to get the title shot and face the champion if he wins his next fight,” she added.

Miado flattened stopped Miao Li Tao twice, continued his run with a victory over Lito Adiwang before finishing the highly touted Danial Williams via third-round TKO.

Miado has a 12-4 record, whle Malachiev is unbeaten in 10 fights.

“Knockout,” Zamboanga said. “That’s my prediction for this fight.”