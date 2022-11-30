Joshua Pacio shrugs off Jarred Brooks 'mind games' ahead of title clash

ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio is shrugging off the trash talk from Jarred Brooks as they prepare for battle on in One 164 on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena. “I know what he’s doing is just part of his mind games. But I respect him as an athlete. I know he respects me as an athlete, too,” Pacio said.

"I should be emotionless coming into this fight, because I know he wants me to be emotional. If I get too emotional, he might catch me with something."

Initially set in June, the match was delayed to December.

“That was a blessing in disguise. In a way, it helped me prepare better. We’re only a few days [away] and 100 percent. We’re ready for anything,” Pacio said.

"The goal is to become a complete mixed martial artist, and now we're ready wherever this fight goes. I believe I'm at my peak. I'm ready. I'm 100-percent."

Pacio knows that Brooks could give him trouble, but he says he is well prepared. "Of course his wrestling will give me problems, but I've trained for it. We're ready for it. But expect me to be a problem for him as well," he said.

“I have tools that I haven’t shown yet. I know this is going to be a tough fight, and I’ll be able to show the new things that I’ve learned through the years."