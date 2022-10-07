Jarred Brooks warns Joshua Pacio: ‘I will be working like a mad man’

JARRED “The Monkey God” Brooks warned ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio that he will leave no stone unturned as he prepares for their showdown at the end of the year.

Jarred Brooks vs Joshua Pacio update

The pair of strawweights are set for a head-on collision at ONE 164, as Brooks enters enemy territory when ONE returns to the Philippines at the Mall of Asia Arena on 3 December.

"The real fight preparation comes into play these last two months. I will be working like a mad man to achieve beyond what I thought was reachable!” Brooks wrote in a social media post.

“Work is being done and I will be ready."

Pacio, for his part, has always been known as a workhorse in the gym. The 26-year-old prides himself as a gym rat, someone who always finds things to work on regardless if he has a fight coming up or not.

There was a time wherein COVID-19 closed almost all establishments, but the last remaining Filipino MMA World Champion still found a way to work on his craft. He decided to live in the gym just so he can gain access to its equipment every day.

That attitude makes him an exemplary World Champion according to his head coach in Mark Sangiao.

“That’s the thing about Joshua. You don’t really have to tell him to work on his game, he’ll always look for ways to improve,” Sangiao said.

“He’s never looked at himself as a World Champion or as someone better than his peers. He grinds every day, he looks to make himself one percent better each day, and that’s why he’s our World Champion.”

Considering that this match will be a virtual clash of styles, with Pacio the striker and Brooks the wrestler, preparation will be crucial. And whoever makes the most out of the final two months will certainly have the upper hand the moment the Circle door closes.

