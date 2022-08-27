Demetrious Johnson gets back at Adriano Moraes to claim flyweight title

DEMETRIOUS Johnson claimed the flyweight title by knocking out Adriano Moraes in the fourth round on Saturday in One Fight Night 1 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Johnson pulled off a pinpoint knee to a rocked Moraes to finish the Brazilian off, similar to how he lost to Moraes the first time they met.

The finish came at the 3:50 mark of the fourth.

“I get beat up in the gym all the time, after I lost to him, this is the first one where I thought ‘I need this one back,’” Johnson said.

Johnson survived an early onslaught from Moraes as he got clipped with a head kick followed with some huge knees on the ground. The American, however, stayed active on the bottom position and began to work Moraes from there.

“I truly believe that I’m still getting better at 36 because the team I surround myself with, I’m still getting better. I’m happy and I’m grateful,” Johnson stated.

In the co-main event, bantamweight Muay Thai champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao stopped Liam Harrisonat the 2:10 mark of the first round.

