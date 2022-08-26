Chavit's fatherly advice to Pacman: Better to settle lawsuit first

FORMER Ilocos Sur Governor Luis "Chavit" Singson suggested for retired boxing great Manny Pacquiao to first settle his issue with Paradigm Sports Management before considering accepting offers for any tune-up fight.

Singson thinks it would be better if the 43-year-old Pacquiao would start on a clean slate as planned following his announcement about an upcoming exhibition match against South Korean YouTuber DK Yoo on December 11 in South Korea.

The 81-year-old public official said there’s nothing wrong if ever the Pacman reaches out and finally mend fences with Paradigm, which sued the boxing legend after shunning to fight under the sports management outfit despite an earlier signed agreement.

“I think he really needs to fix his problem with Paradigm Sports Management first before accepting any tuneup fights,” said Singson, who personally met Pacquiao in his Makati mansion.

“I don’t have any knowledge about the lawsuit, but it’s better for Manny to settle it first.”

The court case is currently ongoing in California after Paradigm CEP Audie Attar filed a suit against the eight-division champion last year for breach of contract.

The sports management agency is seeking to recover $3.3 million which it claimed had been paid to Pacquiao in advance for a possible fight with MMA star Connor McGregor.

“He really needs to settle all those problems – not only the court case, but also his concerns with other people – so that he can get a good tuneup fight,” said Singson, the one-time political adviser and ally of the former presidential candidate.

“If there’s no hindrance that would be nice.”

Chavit already has a potential opponent for a possible Pacquiao exhibition bout in former heavyweight mixed martial artist Bob Sapp.

The retired, 48-year-old Sapp recently met with Singson and a fight with Pacquiao was discussed between the two of them.

Singson brought up the idea with the former Filipino senator but no agreement was made.

“The fight will earn him millions of money if it happens. But again, he needs to settle his court case first in the US,” said Singson.

The Ilocos Norte business tycoon and former Narvacan mayor also mentioned revisiting a bout with McGregor could be a good comeback for Pacquiao, who retired a year ago after losing to Cuban Yordenis Ugas in their WBA welterweight title fight.

Former Pacquiao confidante Jayke Joson shared the same belief with Singson, adding it’s high time for the future boxing Hall of Famer to resolve all his problems first before considering any comeback fight.

“I agree with Manong Chavit that Manny should settle his issue with Paradigm first before entertaining any offers,” said Joson, who is also a close friend of Singson.

