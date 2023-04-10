Pressure on for Jhanlo Sangiao as he faces Argentine foe in Bangkok

JHANLO Sangiao admits there’s pressure to deliver for Team Lakay as he battles Argentina’s Matias Farinelli in a bantamweight bout on April 22 in One Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs. Haggerty at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

“I’m just focused on my training. On our end, there’s pressure to just be better in training,” said the 20-year-old, eager to make his mark after stars led by former champions Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio and Kevin Belingon left the stable.

“Our seniors are gone now, and we have to handle ourselves better in order to achieve great things.”

The son of coach Mark Sangiao says he feels Team Lakay has to fast-track its development.

“In a sense, I have to grow up. We’re now pushing to regain the previous glories of Team Lakay and continue to bring prestige to the name,” he said.

“I have nothing negative to say about the departure. As for me, I have to focus on my training, push myself harder, and get a title back for Team Lakay.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Sangiao believes that he’s in good hands with his father and coach Mark Sangiao still leading the pack.

“We have a great leader in my dad, coach Mark. He continues to teach us well, he advises us well,” he said.

“If he was able to turn my seniors into World Champions, I trust that he’ll be able to do that to us.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Sangiao won his first two matches in One Championship, beating Paul Lumihi and LA Lauron via first-round submissions.

He is confident he can stop the 38-year-old Farinelli, who holds a 5-0 record.

“I’m younger, I’m stronger. He might have more experience, but I feel like at my age, I’m now peaking physically, so I’m confident that this match is mine,” he said.



