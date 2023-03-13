Mark Sangiao wishes Belingon and Co. good luck after leaving Team Lakay

COACH Mark Sangiao says he accepts the decision of four fighters to move out of Team Lakay as they seek fresh starts.

“On behalf of Team Lakay, I wish you all well in your next steps. The decision has been made among us, and I’m glad we had that final graceful goodbye talk," Sangiao responded as Kevin Belingon bid the stable goodbye, joining three others who left the camp in the same week.

“God Bless all of us and all the best. Regards to your Manong Eduard “The Landslide” Folayang, Honorio “The Rock” Banario, and Ading Joshua Felix Pacio,” Sangiao added.

Folayang was first to announce his exit last week, followed by Belingon, Banario and Pacio.

Only former One flyweight champion Geje Eustaquio remains in the stable from Team Lakay’s squad that held four belts simultaneously in 2018.

Joshua Pacio and three other top fighters leave Team Lakay in under a week. PHOTO: One Championship

“I believe that stepping out of my comfort zone is the way to level up my overall skills in the world of combat sports,” said Pacio.

Among Team Lakay fighters, the 27-year-old Pacio had most number of strawweight wins at nine, with five victories in title fights.

Pacio expressed his gratitude to the Benguet stable, but said he believes change is needed as he looks to regain the strap that he lost to Jarred Brooks in December.

“There is much to do for me to recapture the throne, and it begins with this step. I have nothing but never-ending gratitude to Coach Mark and the rest of Team Lakay. They have raised me as much as I have made them proud in all my fights,” he said.

“My hero’s quest is only beginning,” he added, “and I am excited to get this on track!”