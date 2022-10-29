'Mr. Mainit' rules first-ever URCC bare-knuckle fight

KENJHONS ‘Mr. Mainit’ overcame a sluggish start to beat Map Soberano via unanimous decision on Thursday in the first-ever Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) bare-knuckle super fight at the Xylo at the Palace in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

The YouTube rapper sensation also known as Kenneth Serrano in real life, fought Soberano toe-to-toe in the third and final round, hitting the 39-year-old Angkas driver with some big shots to the face and get the nod of the judges during the main event of URCC 80’s “Bare Madness.”

“I salute all those fighters who participated in this bout and fans who watched the first ever URCC bare-knuckle fight. It was a great pleasure fighting in front of you people,” Kenjhons said.

Despite losing his first fight, Soberano inflicted damaged to the face of Kenjhons, who suffered a bloody cut on his right face in the first round courtesy of two combinations by Soberano.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

But after the slow start, Mr. Mainit heated up and took control in the second round, retaliating very well with accurate and timely strikes.

Kenjhons stayed consistent in the third and last round to come out victorious in the first ever bare-knuckle win in URCC history presented by Angkas and supported by Unique Water, Bench and Winzir.

Watch Now

URCC Founder and President Alvin Aguilar and URCC Global Chairman Arnold Vegafria gave a two-thumbs up to URCC’s bare-knuckle debut, saying all the fights have ‘lived up to the people’s expectations.’

“We exceed all expectations,” Aguilar said, who thanked the more than 1,000 crowd in attendance. “I’m so happy about what happened, the way they fought and showed showmanship. It is very awesome and I can’t wait for the next one.”

In other results, veteran Ruel Catalan put Edrion Macatangay into rear naked choke in the second round to win by submission in their 125-pound clash, while Kimbert Alintozon scored a first round knockout over JV Baldonasa in another bare-knuckle fight at 125.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Rocky Vergara defeated Marvin Dela Cruz via unanimous decision in their 125-pound bare-knuckle showdown, while the 145-pound show between Elias Duran and Ronnel Esperas ended in a majority draw.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Jayson Margallo beat Wilson Managuio in their 135-pound event via rear naked choke submission, while John Ornido won via a second round technical knockout over Janedie Bernardo in a similar fight at 135 pounds.

For inquiries on the fight and future bouts, please log to www.urcc.online and https://apps.wix.com/place-invites/join-lp/b4e05b90-55a0-40a8-8fac-17ccf4a2c074?ref=pre_banner_top

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.