'Mr. Mainit', Soberano warm up ahead of bareknuckle URCC clash

THINGS are getting a bit personal between Kenjhons "Mr. Mainit" and Map Soberano, making their bare-knuckle exhibition fight in the Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) on Thursday night a truly must-watch encounter.

Kenjhons and Soberano headline the URCC 80’s Bare Madness and both promised to put on a show for the crowd at Xylo at the Palace in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

“I promise to show how I burn somebody like Map with my bare-knuckle flaming fists, and people who do not see the value of life,” the 40-year-old Kenjhons or Kenneth Serrano in real life said.

“It’s going to be a bloodbath and I will use his own blood to wash my face,” Soberano of Central Taguig said. “I’m hoping he (Mr. Mainit) won’t be running around for entertainment. It will be entertaining if he’ll go toe-to-toe with me.”

URCC Global Chairman Arnold Vegafria and URCC founder Alvin Aguilar expect the bare-knuckle card to prick the interest of Filipinos worldwide knowing how local fight fans love mano-mano fistfights.

“Filipinos do love combat sports very much and we’re expecting that the first ever bare-knuckle fistfight to be held in the country this Thursday will be a blockbuster,” Vegafria said.

“This is going to be the first time here in the Philippines although it’s already being held in Europe and the US. So everyone is excited about this big event,” he added.

Aguilar believes many Filipinos will excel in bare-knuckle boxing, adding most Filipinos are known fighters and never backs down in any challenges.

“Here is another avenue for our countrymen to excel: Bare-knuckle boxing. We have to prove to everybody that we Filipinos are the real boss when it comes to real fist fight, and we’ll show it in our first ever bare-knuckle fight in the country,” Aguilar said.

The action-packed event is presented by Angkas, and supported by Unique Water, Bench, and Winzir.

Besides the super fight between Mr. Mainit and Soberano, Kimbert Alintozon and JV Baldonasa will collide at 125-pound category, while Elias Duran and Ronnel Esperas will fight at 145-pound class.

Rocky Vergara will battle Marvin Dela Cruz also at 125 pounds, Ruel Catalan takes Edrion Macatangay (125-pound), Jayson Margallo faces Wilson Managuio (135 pounds) and John Ornido squares off with Janedie Bernardo (135 pounds).

