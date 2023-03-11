Kevin Belingon second fighter to leave Team Lakay this week

KEVIN Belingon has also moved out of Team Lakay.

The 35-year-old Belingon, who has lost his last five bouts, seeks a fresh start after 16 years in the stable.

This comes days after Eduard Folayang left the stable, also ending 16 years of partnership.

See Former ONE champion Eduard Folayang leaves Team Lakay

Folayang, 39, has also lost five straight MMA matches.

“I had a farewell talk with coach Mark Sangiao and we ended on a good note,” Sangiao posted on social media.

“Leaving the team makes me emotional because it has been my home for the last 16 years. But, at the same time I look forward for what lies ahead. Fresh start.”

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

“My decision to leave the team comes only from my own personal desire to cultivate my skills,” Belingon added.

Belingon last fought in November in a One Championship feathereweight bout, getting stopped in the first round by Jae Woong Kim with a barrage of punches.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓