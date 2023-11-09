Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Nov 9
    MMA

    Adiwang wants bout vs Balart, not another match with Miado

    ‘Thunder Kid’ doesn’t want another fight against ‘The Jaguar’
    by from the wires
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: ONE Championship

    LITO Adiwang is hoping for a title shot and not thinking of another bout against Jeremy Miado.

    Adiwang defeated Miado in their second match last week, winning by unanimous decision to get even after a technical knockout loss in their first encounter last year in One Championship.

    See Gerflor coach says players' morale low amid 'sandamakmak na problema'

    “I’ve always said that I wish for us to fight when we’re both 100 percent, and I believe we did,” Adiwang said.

    “Maybe if the fight was stopped early, maybe we can talk about an immediate rematch. But I beat him via unanimous decision. We both gave it our all, so I guess when we talk about the rematch it depends if he keeps on winning.”

    Jeremy Miado vs Lito Adiwang ONE X

    Adiwang says he now wants to move closer to the strawweight title and is eyeing a match against No. 4 contender Gustavo Balart.

    Jarred Brooks is the strawweight champion, with Joshua Pacio as No. 1 contender followed by Bokang Masunyane of South Africa, Hiroba Minowa of Japan, Balart from Cuba and then Mansur Malachiev of Russia.

    “A world title shot is what I truly want for sure. This is my second version, so I’ll give my best. I moved to Bali and everything. That’s the target, nothing else.”

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Adiwang says a match against Pacio wouldn’t make sense.

      “For me, Joshua is in the perfect position to fight Jarred Brooks. I think I want to see them fight, and let’s take it from there,” he said.

      “As per fighting Joshua, I don’t think there’s no point for us to fight now. Unless it’s for the belt, it’s not worth it.”

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: ONE Championship

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again