Lito Adiwang says he’s on an entirely different level from Adrian Mattheis

LITO Adiwang hopes to finally get back on the winning track as he takes on Adrian Mattheis in One Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek on Sept. 22at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Adiwang looks to make up for lost time after being sidelined for 18 months following an ACL tear in March of 2022.

“He’s very explosive, especially when it comes to his point of attacks. We have a lot of similarities, especially since we both have that sudden burst of strikes in our arsenal. He also packs power in those punches. It’s something that I have to check out,” said Adiwang.

“This is going to be an amazing fight. We’re both explosive fighters. Let’s just see who can connect cleanly and compete smarter.”

Although out of action for a while and coming off two straight losses, the 30-year-old Adiwang believes he’s on an entirely different level from Mattheis.

“I believe I’m more well-rounded than him. I can take him in striking and on the ground. I can finish him both on the feet and on the ground. I feel like those are my advantages for this bout,” he said.

“As I’ve said, his strengths are his striking. His attacks, his power – it’s something that I’m taking very seriously,” he said.

“I don’t think he can submit me should this turn into a ground battle. No chance he submits me. That’s another one of my advantages over him.”

