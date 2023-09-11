PBA season moved back three weeks to November 5 opening

THE opening of Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 48 will be moved back three weeks from its original date.

The season-opening Commissioner's Cup is now set for a Nov. 5 tip-off instead of its scheduled Oct. 15 playdate.

The hectic schedule brought about by the successive stagings of the FIBA World Cup and the coming 19th Asian Games prompted the league to postpone the season opener.

