    MMA

    Khabib says father-trainer in serious condition due to COVID-19 complications

    KHABIB Nurmagomedov said his father’s heart condition is a result of complications brought by the coronavirus, and warned people not to take the pandemic lightly.

    The 31-year-old Nurmagomedov, who refused to break quarantine even as the Ultimate Fighting Championship resumed holding events, said on Instagram over 20 of his relatives have contracted the virus, some requiring intensive treatment and a number unable to recover.

    The UFC lightweight champion said his father and trainer Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov had heart surgery last year and had to go under the knife once more recently due to COVID-19.

    Abdulmanap remains in hospital and Khabib expresses his gratitude to fans for the support.

    Nurmagomedov, unbeaten in 28 fights, was scheduled to take on Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 249 before the pandemic shut down sports.

    Nurmagomedov remains in his native Dagestan and urged fans to stay home.

    Justin Gaethje defeated Tony Ferguson by TKO in the fifth round of a bout considered an interim lightweight title bout. It essentially gives Gaethje the right to face Nurmagomedov for the title.

