Joshua Pacio-Jarred Brooks title fight to be rescheduled

JOSHUA Pacio and Jarred Brooks will both have to wait as their strawweight title clash has been taken out of the One 158 card next week.

One Championship took the main event out of the upcoming Singapore card due to a "scheduling conflict" with the match expected to be re-scheduled at a later date.

Pacio and Brooks are raring to go at it after months of verbal back-and-forth.

Looking to keep up his four-fight win streak, Pacio last fought in September last year, beating Yosuke Saruta.

Meanwhile, Brooks has been won three fights in One Championship, his last fight against Bokang Masunyane in April.

Jenelyn Olsim is the lone Filipino in the fight card as the Team Lakay bet meets Julie Mezabarba.

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai and Niclas Larsen will face off in the featherweight Muay Thai main event for the June 3 card.

