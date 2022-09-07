Joshua Pacio upbeat for ONE's long-awaited Manila return

TO call Joshua Pacio excited for the return of ONE Championship in Manila is considered a massive understatement.

And to have the overwhelming support of the Filipino crowd behind him as he gears for his ONE Strawweight World Championship defense against Jarred Brooks is just something that boosts the morale of the proud Filipino titleholder.

"I’m really excited because the last time I fought there was no audience, and hopefully there will be one when we do the [next] event here in the Philippines," said Pacio ahead of ONE 164 on Dec. 3 at Mall of Asia Arena.

It's a long-awaited Philippine return for the promotion, all the more for the Pinoy fighters as ONE Championship waded through the pandemic by holding closed door events in Singapore.

But as they say, there's really no place like home.

"It motivates me even more because I’ll be defending my world title in front of my countrymen," said Pacio, who last defended his belt against Yosuke Saruta in September last year.

Pacio, though, said that his wish isn't just for himself as he hopes to see more Filipino fighters, especially his Team Lakay stablemates, to get their chance in the Manila card.

"I hope that I won’t be the only fighter from the gym to fight on this card. I wish that there’d be five or even six of us from Team Lakay so that it’ll be an awesome experience," he said.

