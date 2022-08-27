Joshua Pacio-Jarred Brooks strawweight title fight set in December

REIGNING One strawweight champion Joshua Pacio and No. 1 contender Jarred Brooks collide in the main event of One 164 on Dec. 3 at Mall of Asia Arena, the promotion's first event in the Philippines in over two years.

The announcement was made on Friday night during the broadcast of One 160: Ok vs Lee II.

The Team Lakay fighter and American contender were originally set at One 158: Tawanchai vs Larsen back in June before Brooks suffered an injury.

Pacio (20-3) has been the division's top dog since reclaiming the belt from Yosuke Saruta in April 2019.

The 26-year-old last fought Saruta, scoring a first round technical knockout win to close out their trilogy in September last year.

Brooks (19-2, 1 NC) is unbeaten in three fights in One Championship, stopping Bokang Masunyane in one round in April to earn the title shot.

Continue reading below ↓

Since then, the two has gone on a back and forth on social media, with Brooks largely being on the offensive.

Now, it's put up or shut up time as they have less than four months to prepare for their showdown.

One Championship last staged an event in the country back in January 2020 with ONE: Fire & Fury where Pacio retained his crown over Alex Silva in the main event.

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.