Former strawweight champ Pacio confident he’ll do well in return to flyweight

FORMER champion Joshua Pacio believes he still has a lot to accomplish in the strawweight division but also looks forward to competing as a flyweight.

Ranked behind only Jarred Brooks in One Championship’s 115-lb. division, Pacio sees himself doing well at 125.

“I have three to four years left fighting in the strawweight division,” said Pacio, who doesn’t have a scheduled fight soon. He lost his last bout, bowing to Brooks in December.

“My body’s continuously growing so, I think, maybe after three to four years, I’ll be a flyweight as well,” who fought in the 125-lb class early in his career.

PHOTO: one championship

Pacio is eager to see the result of the third clash between flyweight titleholder Demetrious Johnson and No. 1 contender Adriano Moraes on May 6 in Colorado.

There were reports Johnson is planning to retire soon and Pacio is hoping the 36-year-old American would reconsider.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“I don’t know if it’s true, it will be Demetrious Johnson’s last fight. But I really hope he doesn’t just yet. But that’s the fight I really want to watch. I want to see who comes out on top of their trilogy.”

Pacio clarified that not wanting Johnson to retire comes from being a fan and not from being a competitor. After all, he doesn’t see himself competing in Johnson’s division anytime soon.