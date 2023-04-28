Former strawweight champ Pacio confident he’ll do well in return to flyweight

FORMER champion Joshua Pacio believes he still has a lot to accomplish in the strawweight division but also looks forward to competing as a flyweight.
Ranked behind only Jarred Brooks in One Championship’s 115-lb. division, Pacio sees himself doing well at 125.
See Eros Baluyot, Mariano Jones triumphant in URCC 84 Rage
“I have three to four years left fighting in the strawweight division,” said Pacio, who doesn’t have a scheduled fight soon. He lost his last bout, bowing to Brooks in December.
“My body’s continuously growing so, I think, maybe after three to four years, I’ll be a flyweight as well,” who fought in the 125-lb class early in his career.
Pacio is eager to see the result of the third clash between flyweight titleholder Demetrious Johnson and No. 1 contender Adriano Moraes on May 6 in Colorado.
There were reports Johnson is planning to retire soon and Pacio is hoping the 36-year-old American would reconsider.
“I don’t know if it’s true, it will be Demetrious Johnson’s last fight. But I really hope he doesn’t just yet. But that’s the fight I really want to watch. I want to see who comes out on top of their trilogy.”
Pacio clarified that not wanting Johnson to retire comes from being a fan and not from being a competitor. After all, he doesn’t see himself competing in Johnson’s division anytime soon.