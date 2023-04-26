Eros Baluyot, Mariano Jones triumphant in URCC 84 Rage

JIU-JITSU expert Eros Baluyot survived a bloody bout against fellow black belter Elouie Federic Sevilla, while Mariano Jones lived up to his promise in the Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) 84 Rage on Tuesday night at the Xylo at the Palace in BGC in Taguig.

URCC 84 results

Baluyot of Parañaque City, displayed both great striking and wrestling skills to score a unanimous decision over Sevilla in their flyweight match as he improved to a 2-0 record.

“I learned how to face and conquer myself first before and during the fight. Good thing I learned how to execute well my striking and wrestling skills,” said the 30-year-old Baluyot, who worked for one month in a training camp in Baguio City to enhance his striking skills.

Sevilla, who was bloodied after the fight, dropped to a 6-4 record.

Jones, meanwhile, put an end to Arvin Chan’s 12-year MMA career by crushing him with a kimura submission lock in three minutes and 45 seconds of the second round of their welterweight clash witnessed by URCC President Alvin Aguilar and URCC vice president Aleks Sofronov.

Chan (8-10) displayed his striking skills by trying to land solid blows, but the 26-year-old Costa Rican fighter nicknamed "The Hitman" overpowered him with powerful takedowns, before he caught him with a deadly submission on the way to maintaining an unbeaten record at 2-0.

“This victory is for everybody, for those people who are always being put down. So always believe in yourselves, fight for what’s right, and not only for the LGBTQ+ community, but I dedicated this fight to the other individuals as well,” Jones said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The fight cards monitored by the Games and Amusement Board (GAB) led by Chairman Atty. Richard Clarin, were supported by the most trusted online casino in the Philippines Nuebe Gaming and Vietnamese Highlands Coffee.

Marianne Mariano escaped Jomary Torres’ wrestling and grappling skills via split decision in the lone women’s strawweight bout.

Mariano won 29-28 and 30-28 from two of the judges, while Torres had it 29-28 from the other judge.

Inquiries about future fight events, please check www.urcc.online and download at https://apps.wix.com/place-invites/join-lp/b4e05b90-55a0-40a8-8fac17ccf4a2c074?ref=pre_banner_top, which is available for iOS and Google.

In the preliminary bouts, Denzel Dimaguila beat Marvin Dela Cruz via a rear naked choke with 1:14 to go in the first round of their bout at flyweight, while Rhino Casipe defeated Jeffrey Subla via submission at the 3:06 mark in the first round of their flyweight match.

Rex De Lara also caught Leonard Fornia with a rear naked choke in the first round of a featherweight bout.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In amateur bouts, AJ Castellano defeated John Ilarde via a second round technical knockout in the heavyweight bout, while Chuckie Ruiz beat Gerald Galangue via split decision in a strawweight bout.

In the first ever slap rap battle, Tazz Wiggins bested Closa Mafia via first round knockout with a huge one mighty slap, while Sirdeo needed two rounds to knockout South Piezze.