Jeremy Miado stops Danial Williams to boost stock in strawweight division

JEREMY Miado earned the biggest victory of his career, a technical knockout win over Danial Williams at One on Prime Video 3: Lineker vs Andrade on Saturday in Kuala Lumpur.

The Filipino fighter, who is seeking to barge into the promotion's strawweight rankings, connected with a 1-2 combo before following it up with a straight right, knocking down the No. 5-ranked Williams and forcing referee Herb Dean to call the match off 31 seconds into round three.

Miado was on point with his punches, downing Williams with a big right in the first round and once again with a left hook in round two.

It was an impressive performance for "The Jaguar" who wasn't fazed to take the fight to the ground and even scored a takedown in round one.

"I work everyday, I train for a minimum of six hours a day every day with no rest. I think I deserve this one," said Miado, who has shown vast improvement since joining Marrok Force MMA in Bangkok. "Top five, you know who's the real deal in this division. I'm coming for you and I'm comig for the belt."

Jeremy Miado wants to fight in Manila.

Miado won his fourth straight bout to rise to a 12-4 record, with this win certainly pushing his bid for a potential climb in the strawweight rankings.

He also hopes to get a featured fight on home soil.

"Give me a fight in Manila. I'm ready. I can put another show for you guys."

Williams dropped to 6-2.

