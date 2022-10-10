Lito Adiwang progressing well from injury, eager to return to action

LITO Adiwang ascended the stairs of the Baguio Athletic Bowl with such speed and ferocity that it’s hard to imagine he just went through major surgery just five months ago.

Determined to return to action soon, Adiwang worked out with his Team Lakay brothers on Saturday afternoon, his surgically repaired ACL tear nothing but a bad memory.

Adiwang injured his knee in the fight early this year against Jeremy Miado, who won by technical knockout.

“One word to describe it is demoralizing. Just after the injury, I really thought it was over. There was this lingering question on whether I would still return from this injury. Two weeks after some deep thinking and research, that’s when I thought, ‘I can recover from this,’” Adiawng said.

“After the surgery it was really tough. The simple things like going to the toilet you can’t even do. That was the toughest part, doing the simple things.”

Adiwang has been running with the squad while also continuing his swimming and weight training to restore movement in his knee.

“I’m happy because it was a really fast recovery. The key there is my mindset, the attitude that even when it gets hard, we have to push through with the exercises. That’s the key there. Five months in and we’re back and running,” Adiwang said.

Despite the major setback, Adiwang hopes that his recovery can be a source of inspiration to all those who are going through the same thing.

“I’m super happy seeing that even though it’s a serious injury, I can still get back,” Adiwang said.

“For as long as you get your mind straight, and the fire and willingness to recover is 100 percent, you can still get back from an injury.”

