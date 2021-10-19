Why Jenelyn Olsim's ease in atomweight division shouldn't come as a shock

FANS may be surprised how Jenelyn Olsim has continued to thrive in the women's atomweight division despite her moving down from the strawweight class.

Jenelyn Olsim's natural weight class

But this really shouldn't be the case as the Team Lakay stalwart is actually more accustomed to the 52.2-kilogram division even before she joined ONE Championship.

"I've been fighting in the atomweight division before and I just went up to strawweight when I joined ONE," she shared.

It also helps that a lot of opponents in the class intrigues Olsim, which made the move a no brainer for her when the idea was floated.

"There's a lot of fights that the atomweight division can offer, and I'm very open to take them," she said, riding high from her last unanimous decision win against Bi Nguyen back in August.

Olsim gets a chance to continue making her mark in the class as she faces Jihin Radzuan of Malaysia at ONE: NextGen II on November 12 in Singapore.

PHOTO: ONE Championship

And the stakes will be a lot bigger, with this being an alternate bout in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix.

This match poses an interesting challenge for the 30th Southeast Asian Games silver medalist in Muay Thai as she tests her improved ground game against a deadly grappler in Radzuan.

"She is technical and she doesn't really use too much strength. You can see how good she is with her techniques, so it's something I'm watching out for," she said.

Olsim, however, vowed to remain as steadfast in this return to the ONE Circle as she expects to deliver another entertaining match.

"I will try to enjoy my fight and I'll just gave my best in this match," she ended.

