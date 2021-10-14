Jenelyn Olsim gets another crack at Atomweight GP in Singapore card

JENELYN Olsim gets another shot at entering the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix when she takes on Jihin "Shadow Cat" Radzuan of Malaysia at ONE: NextGen II on Nov. 12 in Singapore.

Jenelyn Olsim vs Jihin Radzuan

It's an unexpected opportunity for the 24-year-old Team Lakay fighter who is just raring to be part of the historic all-female tournament.

"I'm very excited to earn my spot in the Grand Prix. I know Jihin is a very good technical fighter and she's very dangerous on the ground, so it's something I will have to be wary about," she said.

Olsim was initially set to face Grace Cleveland at ONE: Empower in an alternate bout until the Thai-American fighter had to pull out of the card due to dizziness.

It left the Filipina without a match as she patiently waited for her next match inside the ONE Circle.

Yet Olsim, the 30th Southeast Asian Games Muay Thai silver medalist, has certainly showcased her pedigree since moving from the women's strawweight to the atomweight division.

Not even the weight change affected her ferociousness as evidenced by her impressive unanimous decision win over Bi "Killer Bee" Nguyen at ONE: Battleground III last August.

That, really, should be expected from Olsim who has been guided by a decorated mentor in Mark Sangiao.

"I only tried to do my best. That has been our mantra from the moment I started training with coach Mark and Team Lakay," she said.

And expect Olsim to bring the same grit in this match against Radzuan as she continues her ascent in the women's atomweight class.

"I'm really happy to get this opportunity again even if I'm only considered as an alternate. This is one of the main reasons why I moved weight classes, because I really wanted to be part of the Grand Prix," she said.

