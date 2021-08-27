Jenelyn Olsim impresses in win over Bi Nguyen in Singapore ONE card

JENELYN Olsim's meteoric rise continued at ONE: Battleground 3 as she came away with an impressive unanimous decision win over Bi "Killer Bi" Nguyen on Friday night at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The 24-year-old bet proved she can cut it in the loaded women's atomweight division as she won her second straight fight and improved to a 5-2 record overall.

More importantly, Olsim earned a spot in the historic all-female ONE: Empower card next Friday against Thai-American Grace Cleveland in an alternate bout for the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix.

Nguyen dropped to a 6-7 card.

Olsim dominates

Olsim showed her muay thai background early on, working on Nguyen's right arm and even attempted a gogoplata, but Nguyen wiggled her way out of danger as the fight continued on the ground for the remainder of round one.

She trotted out the trademark Team Lakay striking in the second round, rocking Nguyen with a solid right which allowed her to connect with punches and elbows as her foe desperately tried to protect herself on the ground.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Wanting to turn the tide, Nguyen went for a takedown in round three, yet Olsim was able to get back up and keep the momentum on her side despite her Viet-American foe scoring a takedown in the final minute.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.