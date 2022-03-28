Eduard Folayang wants Sage Northcutt in wushu vs karate match

EDUARD Folayang expressed his interest to continue fighting in the ONE Super Series, dishing out the name of Sage Northcutt in a karate versus wushu affair.

What's next for Eduard Folayang?

The 37-year-old Folayang echoed his desire to compete under the ONE Super Series format again with Northcutt in his mind.

The ONE Super Series is the league of ONE Championship that features strikers from different disciplines just like Folayang’s recent encounter against John Wayne Parr where he defeated the Australian muay thai legend.

“If they want karate versus wushu, probably Sage. He is a karate guy. I’m a wushu guy. Probably we can be able to fight in muay thai rules,” said Folayang.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong likes the suggestion of Folayang, which he broached during the postmatch interview at the cage shortly after he defeated Parr by unanimous decision.

“I like the idea… Sage was supposed to fight Eduard. We offered Eduard to Sage originally but this was before ONE X,” said Sityodtong.

The 26-year-old Northcutt is a multiple karate world champion, and was inducted into the Black Belt Magazine Hall of Fame in 2012 before competing in UFC and ONE.

Last April, Northcutt was supposed to compete against Shinya Aoki but withdrew due to COVID-19. Northcutt was replaced by Folayang as Aoki’s opponent.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Folayang said he is willing to continue competing in the ONE Super Series, but is still open to go back to the ONE flagship competition.

“Of course, I still have a purpose in mixed martial arts,” said Folayang.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.