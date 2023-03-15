Ernesto Montilla seeks win by stoppage over Tatsumitsu Wada

ERNESTO Montilla Jr. is eager to make his mark as he makes his One Championship debut against against Tatsumitsu Wada of Japan on Friday at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The 31-year-old Filipino holds a 10-4 fight record mainly in promotions such as PXC and URCC and is a heavy underdog against Wada, 34, with a 23-12 win-loss record, in their scheduled three-rounder at flyweight.

“I don't care about being the underdog because I came to win,” said Montilla.

Wada is has fought some of the best in the MMA promotion’s flyweight division, including former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson also in a three-rounder.

Wada was outpointed in three rounds by Johnson, and if that’s any indication of the Japanese man’s skill set, Montilla should be wary.

But Montilla is unfazed.

“I see some holes in his striking, and I think I can get him there. I prepared for his weakness, which is his striking,” he said.

“But, I didn't sleep on my grappling too. He will be surprised, not just in the standup.”

“My goal is to win,” he said, “by either knockout or submission in whichever round.”