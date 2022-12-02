Folayang vows to set the tone for Team Lakay in rare morning match

EDUARD Folayang understands how important his fight against Edson Marques at ONE Fight Night 5 is for Team Lakay.

Not only will this be his first fight in the Philippines in two years, the former ONE lightweight world champion also gets a chance to set the tone for the famed Baguio stable on Saturday with seven fighters seeing action in the twinbill event at Mall of Asia Arena.

"Of course, I want to bring fireworks being the one starting it. The fire will start in the lead card and we'll make sure to give you the best show this Saturday," he said.

Folayang will take on Brazilian grappler Marques in the lead card of the morning event before shifting to a booster role for the other Team Lakay warriors at ONE 164: Pacio vs Brooks in the evening.

ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio will defend his throne against rival Jarred Brooks in the main event of that card, which will also feature Geje Eustaquio, Jeremy Pacatiw, Jenelyn Olsim, Jhanlo Sangiao, and ONE Warrior Series winner Adonis Sevilleno.

But this is also a chance for the veteran striker to show that there's still a lot left in his tank as he continues to inspire the next generation of Filipino fighters who dreams of stepping one day inside the ONE Circle.

"My motivation is the young Filipinos. I always want to inspire them to become champions in their own field and as we can see with ONE Warrior Series, a lot of upcoming fighters are getting better. That's one of the things that keep me going in this sport," he said.

Folayang admitted that he still wants to do more super fights much like what he did in his all-striking showdown against Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr in March this year, saying, "I already suggested to do a super fight with Sage [Northcutt] but I don't know if it will happen. But for me, I'm open to that."

That doesn't mean, though, that he's looking past Marques as he is determined to show that he's still as deadly as they come at 39 years of age.