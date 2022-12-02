Jarred Brooks plans to expose Joshua Pacio's grappling weakness

JARRED Brooks believes that he has found Joshua Pacio's kryptonite and is raring to expose that on Saturday.

Jarred Brooks vs Joshua Pacio

"I think my edge is clearly the wrestling and the grappling. Team Lakay has had trouble with their grappling in the past and I’m definitely going to show that," he said on Wednesday during the pre-fight press conference at Solaire.

Brooks takes on Pacio in a fight that has been six months in the making, with the brash American motivated to dethrone the proud Filipino and claim the ONE Strawweight World Championship in the main event of ONE 164 at Mall of Asia Arena.

To the challenger, he's confident that he's done everything in his power to prepare for this showdown.

"I’ve been training like world champion-caliber fighters like Justin Scoggins, I’ve been training with my head coach James Lee. I’ve been going to jiu jitsu gym to jiu jitsu gym and I’ve been getting different looks from kickboxing gyms, he said. "It’s been really, really tough. It’s been a really rough experience in this training camp, but I’m going to show it all against your boy this Saturday."

Brooks also understands that the Baguio-based stable has done its part in shoring up those apparent deficiencies and even hired an Iranian coach to help in its grappling.

Yet to him, he's clearly the more superior fighter that he doesn't mind the boos that will come his way once they step inside the ONE Circle.

"Everybody wants to hate on The Monkey God. That’s all good, because guess who’s bringing that (expletive) belt back to the United States of America, baby?," he asked the enthusiastic crowd.

"I love all of you Filipino people. I have nothing against any Filipino, I have nothing against any Asian-American, anybody. All my beef comes with [Pacio] and I’m getting the belt. I promise you that. I’m going to chop off the head of this Filipino and I’m going to bring it back to the United States! If you want to keep on hating, it doesn’t matter. I’m getting the belt at the end of the day."