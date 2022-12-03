Marques wins by TKO in second round, extends Folayang's MMA woes

EDUARD Folayang got hit with a lightning quick right straight and suffered a shock second round technical knockout defeat to Edson Marques in One Fight Night 5: De Ridder vs Malykhin on Saturday morning.

The former ONE lightweight champion got caught at the 2:53 mark of the second round that left the Mall of Asia Arena crowd stunned.

See Denice Zamboanga wins by split decision over Lin Heqin

It was Folayang’s fifth straight defeat in MMA. He dropped to 22-13.

The Filipino's camp immediately left the fight area, obviously disappointed with the bout's turnout.

Before that, Folayang had success in landing hits on the bigger Marques, connecting with his punches and exchanging leg kicks in a pretty even matchup.

But the Brazilian landing a killer right sent Folayang's face crashing down to the mat, prompting referee Olivier Coste to call for the bell.

Team Lakay argued that Folayang was quick to stand up and felt that it was a premature decision, but by then, the match was over.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Marques, meanwhile, improved to 11-2 and took home a US$50,000 bonus (around P2.7 million) for his fight performance.