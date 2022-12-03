Denice Zamboanga wins by split decision over Lin Heqin

DENICE Zamboanga got herself back in the win column, earning a split decision victory over Lin Heqin in One Fight Night 5: De Ridder vs Malykhin on Saturday morning at Mall of Asia Arena.

"I just challenged myself in striking," said the the MMA outfit's No. 3-ranked women's atomweight.

"We worked on my striking a lot. I moved to my brother's gym and I wanted to show them that I have striking too."

Zamboanga set the tone with her heavy right in the first round, delivering a flurry of punches as she repeatedly connected with right straights.

Lin did stagger Zamboanga with a right straight of her own in round one, but the Filipina recovered and negated her foe's reach advantage with her precise striking.

Zamboanga also landed another solid right early in round two that left a cut over Lin's right eye as she went on and kept her poise, going on cruise control as she displayed her improved striking.

"I'm not scared because I know I have the advantage in striking even though they were expecting me to wrestle," said Zamboanga, who improved to a 9-2 card to end a two-fight losing skid.

Lin dropped to 15-5-1 after the fight.