Staying in Thailand, Denice Zamboanga ready for possible ONE call-up

DENICE Zamboanga is taking her chances as she tries to make the most of the rare opportunities presented by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The 23-year-old atomweight has been staying in Thailand and continuing her training in hopes of soon being called up to action.

"Right now, I'm just training here in Bangkok with my brother Drex and our friend Fritz Biagtan. I'm very lucky because I can still do what I love to do,” she said.

Zamboanga staying in Thailand heightens those chances, with Bangkok being the temporary hub for ONE Championship.

The Asian mixed martial arts promotion has resumed its operations and already held two events at Impact Arena.

And Zamboanga is positive that a fight will soon come her way.

"I just want to stay ready because anytime, I can get called up. I really want to fight and compete, so I'm just waiting for that call from ONE Championship. I need to stay as sharp as possible, because the world title shot is just around the corner," she said.

PHOTO: onefc.com

The Filipina has already boosted her stock in the promotion as she is the top-ranked contender to ONE Women's Atomweight Champion Angela Lee.

But she's not yet content with her form, believing that there are still lots of facets in her game that she can improve on.

"Right now, I need to work on my speed. Speed is a great asset to have in the ring," said Zamboanga. "Of course, I'm constantly working on my striking skills and ground game. Thankfully my brother is here to help me."

