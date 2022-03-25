Denice Zamboanga, rival Ham Seo Hee no-shows in ONE weigh-in

SINGAPORE - Denice Zamboanga and Ham Seo Hee did not show up for their ceremonial weigh-in and face-off on Friday night ahead of their ONE X grudge match.

Zamboanga and Ham were the only fighters that were not around during the event held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

There were reports, however, that Ham failed in her hydration test on the eve of the fight.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

There is no official word yet from ONE on the status of the rematch following their controversial fight at ONE Championship: Empower last September 3, 2021.

In that bout, Zamboanga lost via split decision to Ham, ousting her from contention in the ONE Grand Prix atomweight division.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The result of the quarterfinal bout for the Grand Prix was scrutinized by the ONE competition committee which eventually upheld the decision. Ham though was later scratched from the Grand Prix after suffering an injury before her bout against eventual Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex,

Continue reading below ↓

ONE Championship mandates fighters to maintain a hydration level of 1.0250 or below.

In a report by the South China Morning Post, Zamboanga passed the hydration at 1.0005 and made weight at 51.5 kilograms.

Ham, on the other hand, was one of the eight fighters who failed in the hydration test including Eduard Folayang’s opponent John Wayne Parr. Ham, according to the South China Morning Post, had a hydration level of 1.0299.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Parr had a hydration level of 1.0295, according to the South China Morning Post, though eventually made the weight after appearing in the face-off with Folayang.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.