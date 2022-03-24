Denice Zamboanga hopes Ham rematch a stepping stone to title fight

DENICE Zamboanga understands the gravity of a win would be for her career in this upcoming rematch against Ham Seo Hee at ONE X this Saturday.

Denice Zamboanga vs Ham Seo Hee

For the no. 2-ranked women's atomweight, a favorable result in this duel could mean a possible title shot against the ONE Women's Atomweight World Champion -- and a loss could see her falling by the wayside.

"Sobrang importante nito. Pag nawala sa akin ito, sobrang hirap na maging title contender pag di ko mapanalo yung rematch," she said on Wednesday. "Sobrang focused ako dito sa rematch so I have the chance to fight for the title belt."

Zamboanga is coming in motivated as she looks to avenge her controversial loss at ONE: Empower last September, where the Filipina lost via split decision in the quarterfinals of the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix.

But she clarified that this is purely business as she holds no bad blood against her Korean foe, saying, "Hindi ako galit kasi it's about business and respect. Di niya kasalanan na ganun yung naging results. Kahit sino naman ang makasagutan ko, walang galit kasi we're in the business of fighting."

Still, there's no denying that Zamboanga is seeking nothing but a win, a definitive response to prove that she really is the better fighter between her and Ham.

"Heading to this rematch, ready to fight ako 100 percent. I would say na mas prepared ako this time. Mas pinagaralan ko yung mistakes na ginawa ko last match and feel ko mas prepared ang katawan at utak ko for this match."

"I'm gonna choke her out and put her to sleep."

