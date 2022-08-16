Denice Zamboanga determined to get back into title conversation

DENICE Zamboanga is ready to get back to the grind and bring herself back in the title conversation.

Losing her last two matches against Ham Seo Hee, the No. 3 contender in the atomweight division is raring to stage a comeback.

"I’ve missed competing in the circle, that’s why I really want to get back and represent my country," said the 25-year-old Filipina.

Zamboanga put in the work at Marrok Force MMA in Bangkok all while waiting for that call from One Championship.

"I came from a loss and I’m really hungry to get a win. That’s why I’m always putting extra effort in training to sharpen my skills in all aspects," she said.

Continue reading below ↓

Watch Now

Denice Zamboanga is hoping to soon get a call to fight.

For now, Zamboanga is keeping her eyes open for her next foes, including the upcoming clash between submission artist Itsuki Hirata and heavy hitter Lin Heqin on Saturday in One Fight Night 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II.

"I don’t have any specific athletes in mind on who I want to fight now, but looking at Itsuki versus Lin makes me more excited to fight. These two athletes are strong in different aspects," she said.

A strong showing from either of these ladies could immediately propel them to the women's atomweight rankings and possibly, a clash against Zamboanga.

That's why the lady called Lycan Queen is just preparing herself for whatever comes her way starting with this match.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"It will be explosive," she said. "Itsuki is good on the ground, and I want to challenge myself in this area as well. Lin has her reach advantage and her punches are strong. If this fight becomes possible, you will see the newly improved Denice."

Continue reading below ↓

"I have been training in all aspects, so I know for sure that if we will have the chance to face each other, it will be a great show."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.