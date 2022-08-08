Brandon Vera plots comeback, eyes heavyweight title shot

BRANDON Vera hasn't fought since losing the heavyweight title to Arjan Singh Bhullar in One: Dangal in April last year.

But the Filipino-American bruiser says he's not done yet.

"Staying motivated is something that we've been talking about a lot with all the athletes, and honestly you have to break it down to what your dream is. Do you remember what your dream is? Do you still want your dream?," Vera said.

"My dream has been my guiding light since day one, and my Filipino blood makes me believe that I can do all those things. I can do whatever I want to do."

Vera, 44, is still raring to once again ascend to the top of the mountain.

And he's not shy in making his intentions clear, setting his sights on either Bhullar or the interim champion Anatoly Malykhin.

Vera says he feels like he still has an unfinished business with the Indian-Canadian champion.

"What makes Bhullar so good is his wrestling and his confidence. I didn’t get to test his confidence mainly because I didn’t get to go [toe-to-toe] with him, he said. "So his confidence and wrestling are two of the biggest proponents pushing him forward."

Vera promises to go all-out if given the chance to fight for the heavyweight title.

"I want my title back," he said. "I want our title back before I retire. So that’s what keeps me focused. That’s what’s keeping my dream alive."

"My dream has changed every day throughout the years that I’ve been doing this. My dream now is to get our title back and retire in the Philippines."

