Danny Kingad hoping to face Demetrious Johnson again

THIRD-ranked flyweight challenger Danny Kingad believes One Championship titleholder Demetrious Johnson will score a quick win over Adriano Moraes in One Fight Night 10 on Saturday at 1stBank Center in Colorado (Sunday, Manila time).

Kingad lost by first-round submission to Moraes in 2017 and bowed to Johnson by unanimous decision in 2019.

“This will be great. They have been both on the top of their games for the longest time, so this is a tough call,” Kingad said.

“They have knockout wins over each other, both came from knee, and it’s so unpredictable. This is MMA, gloves are smaller, so it all depends on who takes advantage of the opening first.”

While Kingad thinks it’s possible for Moraes to get a second win over the American, he noted Johnson’s big-fight experience over the Brazilian.

“I’m still siding with Demetrious Johnson. He’s got skills. He’s got experience. Plus, I’d love to meet Demetrious Johnson again. He’s got a big name, and I would love to run it back with him,” he said.

PHOTO: one championship



“I think Demetrious stops him in the second round of this match. That’s my prediction, but I’m not 100 percent sure of that because Moraes is really strong.”

Kingad started the year with a win over Eko Roni Saputra and is hoping to take on the big guns in the division. Moraes is the No. 1 challenger in the field, followed by Kairat Akhmetov then Kingad.

“My goal this year is to get a good winning streak going,” he said. “Now I have to start a winning streak and then become a world champion.