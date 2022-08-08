Eduard Folayang renews appeal to fight Sage Northcutt

EDUARD Folayang insists he has a lot left in the tank and says he wants to take on Sage Northcutt.

The Folayang-Northcutt bout has long been discussed and the 37-year-old Filipino brought up the idea again in March, his confidence high after a win over John Wayne Parr in the One Super Series.

Now the former lightweight champion again called on the Singapore-based MMA outfit to make it happen.

"I’d love to face Sage. That was already scheduled before, so I hope for it to push through,” the 37-year-old great said, relentless in setting up the clash against the American karate world champion.

Folayang came away with the unanimous decision win in the One Super Series rules, although he has indicated his desire to once again fight under mixed martial arts rules as he keeps a close watch on the title picture.

Continue reading below ↓

"I hope to get one more fight to compete in MMA before the end of the year," said the Team Lakay stalwart, who is intently following the rematch between reigning lightweight champion Ok Rae Yoon and Christian Lee in One 160 on Aug. 26.

"[My focus is] still in MMA, although if I get a good and interesting matchup in ONE Super Series, [like JWP], I won’t let go of that opportunity. I’d take it when it comes," he said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.