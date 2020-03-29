Miguel Zubiri lauds PSC move to help put up COVID-19 overflow facility

THE president of the Philippine Eskrima Khali Arnis Federation (PEKAF) lauded the move of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) in offering the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex and the PhilSports Complex to serve as temporary medical facilities with the growing number coronavirus cases in the country.

Senator Migz Zubiri, the first senator to be tested positive for the coronavirus although he was asymptomatic, was pleased to hear the government’s sports arm is helping decongest hospitals in Metro Manila.

“Great job PSC chairman Butch Ramirez. Kudos!,” said Zubiri on Sunday upon learning of the directive made by Ramirez.

Ramirez observed self-quarantine which he extended for an additional one week.

“OK na, wala nang symptoms. Thank God,” he said in a text message.

“Nag-extend lang ako ng isolation quarantine to 21 days para sure lang tayo na walang mahawaan.”

He said the safety of the Filipino people is always first and foremost that as president of PEKAF he made sure members of the national arnis team were able to go home before the imposition of the enhanced community quarantine.

“Pina-uwi naming ang mga national team members lahat bago mag-lockdown,” he said. “So far so good, safe naman sila lahat.”

Arnis contributed the most number of golds with 14 as the country regained back the overall championship of the 30th Southeast Asian Games.