Rizal Memorial, PhilSports stadiums to be turned into medical facilities

THE Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila and Philsports Complex in Pasig City are being turned into temporary medical facilities to help decongest hospitals as the number of coronavirus cases rise.

The two sports facilities are being checked by the Department of Public Works and Highways to assess how they could be used in line with the Department of Health’s requirements.

At the Philsports Complex, being considered as field hospitals are the Multi-purpose Arena and the track oval, while also expected to be used are the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, Ninoy Aquino Stadium and the Rizal Baseball Stadium, which have been used before as evacuation or warehouse and repacking centers for relief goods.

PHOTO: Aizzabelle Rose Reynales Terrado

PSC chairman William Ramirez said the sports governing body volunteered the government facilities as venue options, with the coronavirus infections breaching the 1000-mark on Saturday.

“They are government facilities so it we were already anticipating that it might come to that point,” said Ramirez.

PHOTO: Aizzabelle Rose Reynales Terrado



National athletes were asked to leave the facilities before the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine, with only around 30 athletes and coaches, medical and admin staff assisting them and security personnel guarding the complexes remaining at the areas.

National Training Director Marc Velasco said the PSC is making sure the athletes and personnel are secured and isolated from the areas to be used as field hospitals.