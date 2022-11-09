Ginebra calendar girl Yassi on Never Say Die spirit: ‘You become unstoppable’

AS THE new face of the long-running Ginebra calendar, Yassi Pressman can’t wait to see the Gin Kings in action.

“I'm excited to see everybody,” she told Spin.ph at her big reveal on November 8.

She added: “I love basketball so much. Sana makanood ako ng game one day. Sana ma-feel ko yung energy ng crowd. Yan ang nami-miss ko. ‘Cause I always just watch on TV.”

Pressman was initially hesitant to become calendar girl, feeling she didn’t deserve the honor. (Her favorites in the liquor brand’s roster of calendar girls are Pia Wurtzbach for 2019, and Anne Curtis from 2011.) But she finally mustered the confidence to take the plunge.

“I went through a big fitness journey this year,” she told the press, referring to her fitness and self-care journey that she’s documented #YassLetsGetIt series of videos and posts. “It was a lot of discipline for me, mentally, physically.”

The actress hopes that her calendar girl stint would inspire others who are embarking on their own fitness journeys.

Of course, as the new face of Ginebra, Pressman had her own thoughts on the brand’s immortal tagline that has long been embodied by the team.

“There were so many times in my life that people said no. People said, she's too short, she's too big, she can't make it, she can't act, she can't dance. Marami. I figured na, if you always listen to them, they will not do anything to help you, right?” said Pressman during the event.

And how does she get through those moments of doubt?

"Surround yourself with the people who support you, people who love you. When you do that, you can just focus on yourself instead of focusing on the doubts in your head. Kasi, sa totoo lang, wala namang magpapatupad ng mga pangarap mo kundi surili mo, with your hard work.”

Yassi added: “I think, once you learn to say, Never Say Die, you keep going, you're going to be unstoppable.”