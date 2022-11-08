Yassi Pressman is Ginebra's new calendar girl

Yassi Pressman is Ginebra's 2023 Calendar Girl.

Revealed in a Makati event, the actress said, "It's honestly an honor" to be part of the long-running tradition of the liquor brand.

"It's not just beautiful women, but beautiful women on a mission," she added. "And I'm so happy and proud to be part of a brand that's also on a mission: to make all Filipinos feel at home, feel pride and joy, and be with them, standing strong all together."

Ginebra San Miguel reveals calendar layouts starring Yassi Pressman

The calendar photos were shot by noted photographer Dix Perez.

"She was professional, and she really made it worth it," Perez told Spin.ph.

Monina Tan was the very first Ginebra calendar girl in 1988. Last year, model and influencer Chie Filomeno was chosen to be the face of Ginebra's much-awaited calendars, following Christelle Abello in 2020 and Sanya Lopez in 2019.

During the opening ceremonies of the current PBA season, AJ Raval marched as the GIn Kings' muse.